2314 Brendon Patrick Court
Last updated March 16 2020 at 11:15 AM

2314 Brendon Patrick Court

2314 Brendon Patrick Court · No Longer Available
Location

2314 Brendon Patrick Court, Charlotte, NC 28262
Mineral Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Wow! You will love the space offered at this price! Welcome home to this Move In Ready condo located in desirable University area! Featuring open living & dining areas flowing with beautiful laminate wood floorings; Cozy fireplace & abundance of light falling in all on a neutral palette; spacious bedrooms offering ample of closet space. Step out towards a relaxing covered front porch. Located in central location in north Charlotte, giving you access to all the amenities right at your doorsteps. Just minutes to UNCC,restaurants, shopping, hwys, transportation, banks, medical,groceries and not to miss on the light rail extension! Won't last long so stop by today and get the most for your money!
About 2314 Brendon Patrick, Charlotte, North Carolina 28262
Directions:I-85 take exit 43 for University City Blvd toward NC-49/Ikea Blvd,Turn left onto University City Blvd,Turn left onto Michaels Landing Dr,Turn left onto Brendon Patrick Ct. Unit will be on your Right.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2314 Brendon Patrick Court have any available units?
2314 Brendon Patrick Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 2314 Brendon Patrick Court currently offering any rent specials?
2314 Brendon Patrick Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2314 Brendon Patrick Court pet-friendly?
No, 2314 Brendon Patrick Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2314 Brendon Patrick Court offer parking?
No, 2314 Brendon Patrick Court does not offer parking.
Does 2314 Brendon Patrick Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2314 Brendon Patrick Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2314 Brendon Patrick Court have a pool?
No, 2314 Brendon Patrick Court does not have a pool.
Does 2314 Brendon Patrick Court have accessible units?
No, 2314 Brendon Patrick Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2314 Brendon Patrick Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2314 Brendon Patrick Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2314 Brendon Patrick Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2314 Brendon Patrick Court does not have units with air conditioning.

