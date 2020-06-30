2314 Brendon Patrick Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities

Wow! You will love the space offered at this price! Welcome home to this Move In Ready condo located in desirable University area! Featuring open living & dining areas flowing with beautiful laminate wood floorings; Cozy fireplace & abundance of light falling in all on a neutral palette; spacious bedrooms offering ample of closet space. Step out towards a relaxing covered front porch. Located in central location in north Charlotte, giving you access to all the amenities right at your doorsteps. Just minutes to UNCC,restaurants, shopping, hwys, transportation, banks, medical,groceries and not to miss on the light rail extension! Won't last long so stop by today and get the most for your money!

About 2314 Brendon Patrick, Charlotte, North Carolina 28262

Directions:I-85 take exit 43 for University City Blvd toward NC-49/Ikea Blvd,Turn left onto University City Blvd,Turn left onto Michaels Landing Dr,Turn left onto Brendon Patrick Ct. Unit will be on your Right.

