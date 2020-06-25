All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 2310 Rama Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2310 Rama Road
Last updated June 2 2019 at 10:54 PM

2310 Rama Road

2310 Rama Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
East Forest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2310 Rama Road, Charlotte, NC 28212
East Forest

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bed/1 bath house in great location close to everything.

brand new hardwood floors
large backyard
plenty of storage with storage shed
deck

$1145/month
security deposit $1145
available now

If you would like to schedule a self viewing, please go to rently.com and register. then you can schedule a viewing
anytime. please call with any questions. 980-888-8468.

To submit an application call to speak with property manager.

This property does not accept section 8.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2310 Rama Road have any available units?
2310 Rama Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 2310 Rama Road currently offering any rent specials?
2310 Rama Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2310 Rama Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2310 Rama Road is pet friendly.
Does 2310 Rama Road offer parking?
No, 2310 Rama Road does not offer parking.
Does 2310 Rama Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2310 Rama Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2310 Rama Road have a pool?
No, 2310 Rama Road does not have a pool.
Does 2310 Rama Road have accessible units?
No, 2310 Rama Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2310 Rama Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2310 Rama Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2310 Rama Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2310 Rama Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Residences at Braemar Apartments
8010 Woodsedge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216
Novel Stonewall Station
400 E Stonewall St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Wendover Gardens
2347 Eastway Drive
Charlotte, NC 28205
Plaza 25
1114 Clement Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Worthington LUXURY Apartments
1526 Flat River Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
City Park View
1710 Piedmont Hills Pl
Charlotte, NC 28217
Park and Kingston
125 W Park Ave
Charlotte, NC 28203
W Flats
7200 Wallace Rd
Charlotte, NC 28212

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte