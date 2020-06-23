All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 2301 Longleaf Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2301 Longleaf Drive
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:41 AM

2301 Longleaf Drive

2301 Longleaf Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Sterling
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2301 Longleaf Drive, Charlotte, NC 28210
Sterling

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
***Available Now*** ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS
Charming all brick 3 BR, 1 one half BA ranch ready for new residents. Sunny living area with updated cozy eat-in kitchen with ss appliances. Easy care hardwood laminate floors. 3 spacious BR including master on the main with private BA. Huge covered deck on the back just perfect for outdoor entertaining. Great location, come by and see this home today.

Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.

Neighborhood: Sterling

High school: South Mecklenburg High School

Middle school: Quail Hollow Middle School

Elementary school: Sterling Elementary School

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2301 Longleaf Drive have any available units?
2301 Longleaf Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 2301 Longleaf Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2301 Longleaf Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2301 Longleaf Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2301 Longleaf Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2301 Longleaf Drive offer parking?
No, 2301 Longleaf Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2301 Longleaf Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2301 Longleaf Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2301 Longleaf Drive have a pool?
No, 2301 Longleaf Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2301 Longleaf Drive have accessible units?
No, 2301 Longleaf Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2301 Longleaf Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2301 Longleaf Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2301 Longleaf Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2301 Longleaf Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crest on Providence
7125 Providence Square Dr
Charlotte, NC 28270
The Apartments at Blakeney
8718 Wintersweet Ln
Charlotte, NC 28277
Novel Research Park
9235 Senator Royall Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
The Encore SouthPark
6205 Morrison Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28211
Camden Southline
2300 South Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28203
Elan at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes
2305 New England Street
Charlotte, NC 28269
Cascades at Northlake
8700 Long Creek Club Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216
Morehead West Luxury Apartments
2024 Millerton Ave
Charlotte, NC 28208

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte