230 Tryon Street

Come see this beautiful 1 bedroom condo located on the 3rd floor, which comes with 1 reserved parking space in the parking deck.The condo is fully furnished in a contemporary style. Enjoy being outdoors on the balcony located off the living area, which has its own gas grill. Building amenities include concierge service, fitness center, cyber cafe and pool. Located in Uptown Charlotte, making it convenient to your dining, entertainment and transportation needs. Sorry, no pets or smoking allowed. Please note, renters insurance is required. Hundreds of Executive Rentals at www.trlawing.com. To apply, please visit www.trlawing.com.