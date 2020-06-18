All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 230 Tryon Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
230 Tryon Street
Last updated June 1 2020 at 6:41 PM

230 Tryon Street

230 North Tryon Street · (704) 414-2000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
First Ward
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

230 North Tryon Street, Charlotte, NC 28202
First Ward

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
gym
pool
ceiling fan
concierge
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
concierge
internet cafe
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Come see this beautiful 1 bedroom condo located on the 3rd floor, which comes with 1 reserved parking space in the parking deck.The condo is fully furnished in a contemporary style. Enjoy being outdoors on the balcony located off the living area, which has its own gas grill. Building amenities include concierge service, fitness center, cyber cafe and pool. Located in Uptown Charlotte, making it convenient to your dining, entertainment and transportation needs. Sorry, no pets or smoking allowed. Please note, renters insurance is required. Hundreds of Executive Rentals at www.trlawing.com. To apply, please visit www.trlawing.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 230 Tryon Street have any available units?
230 Tryon Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 230 Tryon Street have?
Some of 230 Tryon Street's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 230 Tryon Street currently offering any rent specials?
230 Tryon Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 Tryon Street pet-friendly?
No, 230 Tryon Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 230 Tryon Street offer parking?
Yes, 230 Tryon Street does offer parking.
Does 230 Tryon Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 230 Tryon Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 Tryon Street have a pool?
Yes, 230 Tryon Street has a pool.
Does 230 Tryon Street have accessible units?
No, 230 Tryon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 230 Tryon Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 230 Tryon Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 230 Tryon Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Flats at Ballantyne
9550 Community Commons Lane
Charlotte, NC 28277
Hunt Club
100 Heritage Pointe Rd
Charlotte, NC 28262
The Vinoy at Innovation Park
8108 Vinoy Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28262
Mercury Noda
3310 N Davidson St
Charlotte, NC 28205
M Station
6215 Forest Way Dr
Charlotte, NC 28212
Uptown Gardens Apartments
517 W 8th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Park at Drexel
4310 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
Midwood Station
2013 Central Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28205

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity