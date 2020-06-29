All apartments in Charlotte
Charlotte, NC
229 N Poplar Street
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

229 N Poplar Street

229 North Poplar Street · (704) 301-2945
Charlotte
Fourth Ward
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Location

229 North Poplar Street, Charlotte, NC 28202
Fourth Ward

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 16 · Avail. now

$1,750

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 920 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
Fully furnished 2-bedroom condo in ever desirable 4th ward. Walk to work, parks, restaurants, museums, and grocery store. It is a hard location to beat! This 2 story, 2 bedroom unit located in historic St. Peters, oozes the character and charm of a boutique hotel. From the exposed brick to the eclectic furnishings, everything in this condo works to create a relaxed and curated living space. Monthly rent is $1,750 per month, fully furnished including all kitchen items and linens. 1 reserved, secure, parking space available for an additional $150/mo. Access to 5th & Poplar amenities (Pool, Gym, etc...) next door, also available for an additional $100/mo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 229 N Poplar Street have any available units?
229 N Poplar Street has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 229 N Poplar Street have?
Some of 229 N Poplar Street's amenities include parking, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 229 N Poplar Street currently offering any rent specials?
229 N Poplar Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 229 N Poplar Street pet-friendly?
No, 229 N Poplar Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 229 N Poplar Street offer parking?
Yes, 229 N Poplar Street offers parking.
Does 229 N Poplar Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 229 N Poplar Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 229 N Poplar Street have a pool?
Yes, 229 N Poplar Street has a pool.
Does 229 N Poplar Street have accessible units?
No, 229 N Poplar Street does not have accessible units.
Does 229 N Poplar Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 229 N Poplar Street does not have units with dishwashers.
