229 N Poplar Street

Fully furnished 2-bedroom condo in ever desirable 4th ward. Walk to work, parks, restaurants, museums, and grocery store. It is a hard location to beat! This 2 story, 2 bedroom unit located in historic St. Peters, oozes the character and charm of a boutique hotel. From the exposed brick to the eclectic furnishings, everything in this condo works to create a relaxed and curated living space. Monthly rent is $1,750 per month, fully furnished including all kitchen items and linens. 1 reserved, secure, parking space available for an additional $150/mo. Access to 5th & Poplar amenities (Pool, Gym, etc...) next door, also available for an additional $100/mo.