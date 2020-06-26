2276 Kensington Station Parkway

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage stainless steel pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan extra storage fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Large 3 BR in Park South Station for Immediate Lease! - You do not want to miss this ultra modern and chic townhome in Park South Station! Upon entering, rich hardwoods & cool grey tones adorn the entire main level. The dining area has architectural moldings which lead into the open kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances. Upstairs the guest bedrooms are equally great sized and share a full bathroom. The master suite has a custom closet with extra shelving and cabinet space along with trey ceiling and abundant natural light. Dual vanity and oversized garden tub in the luxurious master bathroom. 1 car garage and pull down attic add extra storage space. This community is close to the light rail and conveniently located in between SouthPark and Ballantyne. Call today to schedule your appointment! 704-814-0461.



