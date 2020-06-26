All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 2276 Kensington Station Parkway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2276 Kensington Station Parkway
Last updated July 20 2019 at 9:47 AM

2276 Kensington Station Parkway

2276 Kensington Station Parkway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2276 Kensington Station Parkway, Charlotte, NC 28210
Starmount

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Large 3 BR in Park South Station for Immediate Lease! - You do not want to miss this ultra modern and chic townhome in Park South Station! Upon entering, rich hardwoods & cool grey tones adorn the entire main level. The dining area has architectural moldings which lead into the open kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances. Upstairs the guest bedrooms are equally great sized and share a full bathroom. The master suite has a custom closet with extra shelving and cabinet space along with trey ceiling and abundant natural light. Dual vanity and oversized garden tub in the luxurious master bathroom. 1 car garage and pull down attic add extra storage space. This community is close to the light rail and conveniently located in between SouthPark and Ballantyne. Call today to schedule your appointment! 704-814-0461.

(RLNE1991700)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2276 Kensington Station Parkway have any available units?
2276 Kensington Station Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2276 Kensington Station Parkway have?
Some of 2276 Kensington Station Parkway's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2276 Kensington Station Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
2276 Kensington Station Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2276 Kensington Station Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 2276 Kensington Station Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2276 Kensington Station Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 2276 Kensington Station Parkway offers parking.
Does 2276 Kensington Station Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2276 Kensington Station Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2276 Kensington Station Parkway have a pool?
Yes, 2276 Kensington Station Parkway has a pool.
Does 2276 Kensington Station Parkway have accessible units?
No, 2276 Kensington Station Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 2276 Kensington Station Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 2276 Kensington Station Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Queen City
101 West Morehead Street
Charlotte, NC 28202
The Grayson Apartment Homes
6001 Bennettsville Lane
Charlotte, NC 28262
Arbor Village
839 Scaleybark Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
Element Ballantyne
15711 Clems Creek Lane
Charlotte, NC 28277
Camden Fairview
8738 Fairview Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
Bradham
145 New Bern Street
Charlotte, NC 28209
Proximity Northlake Residences
4212 Napa Oak Drive
Charlotte, NC 28216
The Penrose Southend
327 West Tremont Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28203

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte