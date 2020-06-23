All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 226 Queens Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
226 Queens Road
Last updated January 31 2020 at 11:36 PM

226 Queens Road

226 Queens Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

226 Queens Road, Charlotte, NC 28204
Cherry

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Available March 12, 2020 - Premium Queens Road Location, One mile from Uptown, minutes from Queens College, Presbyterian Hospital and Carolinas Medical Center. The Condo is in excellent condition and has new HVAC installed in August 2017. The 2nd-floor location overlooks Queens Road where your private balcony is shaded by trees. Two spacious bedrooms & 2 Dress Baths. Updated kitchen with smooth top range, microwave & Kitchen Aid Dishwasher, and Refrigerator with Ice Maker. Granite Counters have a no-hump sink with pull out faucet and disposal. The living room has Wall of Windows Overlooking Giant Oak Trees & A Wood burning fireplace that warms the living room on chilly nights. Walk to parks, tennis courts, restaurants, movies, pubs and stores and take the bus to work from here. City living from a friendly, tree-lined neighborhood custom made for walking. Application required. ($60 Fee) Call 704-904-4244 to arrange a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 226 Queens Road have any available units?
226 Queens Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 226 Queens Road have?
Some of 226 Queens Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 226 Queens Road currently offering any rent specials?
226 Queens Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 226 Queens Road pet-friendly?
No, 226 Queens Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 226 Queens Road offer parking?
Yes, 226 Queens Road does offer parking.
Does 226 Queens Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 226 Queens Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 226 Queens Road have a pool?
Yes, 226 Queens Road has a pool.
Does 226 Queens Road have accessible units?
No, 226 Queens Road does not have accessible units.
Does 226 Queens Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 226 Queens Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Abbey
1415 Abbey Pl
Charlotte, NC 28209
The Sawyer Providence Farm
6408 Providence Farm Lane
Charlotte, NC 28277
The Apartments at Blakeney
8718 Wintersweet Ln
Charlotte, NC 28277
Novel Stonewall Station
400 E Stonewall St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Vyne On Central
3214 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
The Mint Apartments
425 W Trade St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Pavilion Village
131 Gracyn Olivia Drive
Charlotte, NC 28262
Alexan Optimist Park
1009 North Caldwell Street
Charlotte, NC 28206

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte