226 Queens Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

Available March 12, 2020 - Premium Queens Road Location, One mile from Uptown, minutes from Queens College, Presbyterian Hospital and Carolinas Medical Center. The Condo is in excellent condition and has new HVAC installed in August 2017. The 2nd-floor location overlooks Queens Road where your private balcony is shaded by trees. Two spacious bedrooms & 2 Dress Baths. Updated kitchen with smooth top range, microwave & Kitchen Aid Dishwasher, and Refrigerator with Ice Maker. Granite Counters have a no-hump sink with pull out faucet and disposal. The living room has Wall of Windows Overlooking Giant Oak Trees & A Wood burning fireplace that warms the living room on chilly nights. Walk to parks, tennis courts, restaurants, movies, pubs and stores and take the bus to work from here. City living from a friendly, tree-lined neighborhood custom made for walking. Application required. ($60 Fee) Call 704-904-4244 to arrange a showing.