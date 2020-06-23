All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:22 PM

224 N Poplar Street

224 North Poplar Street · (704) 921-0042
Location

224 North Poplar Street, Charlotte, NC 28202
Fourth Ward

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 18 · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 803 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
parking
garage
media room
Uptown Corner- End Unit. In Secured Building, with Elevator and Dedicated Garage Parking. Natural Light on 3-sides. Open Floor Plan. Living/Dining Rm Combo- w/ FP- opens to Covered Balcony overlooking Uptown Skyline & Park Setting. LuxuryV Hardwoods Throughout, +Access to Covered Balcony from Master B/R with Bay Window Overlooks Tree Lined Poplar St. Plenty of Closet Space in-foyer, hallway+ HIS and HER Closets in Master. Additional Storage in Storage Closet off balcony. Washer/Dryer inc. Large Bath w/ Walk In Updated Shower. Walk to Sporting Events, Restaurants, Shopping, Theaters, Entertainment, Parks, Harris Teeter, etc. Tenant Garage Parking- 1 space. Guest/ Front of bldg. + metered parking on street.

Tenant occupied until July 7th. Ready for Occupancy July 15th. Tenant will accommodate showings with 24 hour notice, accompanied by agent, Tuesday - Fridays.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 224 N Poplar Street have any available units?
224 N Poplar Street has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 224 N Poplar Street have?
Some of 224 N Poplar Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 224 N Poplar Street currently offering any rent specials?
224 N Poplar Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 224 N Poplar Street pet-friendly?
No, 224 N Poplar Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 224 N Poplar Street offer parking?
Yes, 224 N Poplar Street does offer parking.
Does 224 N Poplar Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 224 N Poplar Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 224 N Poplar Street have a pool?
No, 224 N Poplar Street does not have a pool.
Does 224 N Poplar Street have accessible units?
Yes, 224 N Poplar Street has accessible units.
Does 224 N Poplar Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 224 N Poplar Street has units with dishwashers.
