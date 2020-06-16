All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 2227 Rexford Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2227 Rexford Road
Last updated April 8 2020 at 3:20 AM

2227 Rexford Road

2227 Rexford Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Barclay Downs
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2227 Rexford Road, Charlotte, NC 28211
Barclay Downs

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
fireplace
some paid utils
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
New vinyl plank floors on main floor. This unit has gas and water included in rent. Just pay your electric for lights.
Walk to Southpark, restaurants and shopping. 2 bedrooms up with a bath for each. Half bath downstairs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2227 Rexford Road have any available units?
2227 Rexford Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2227 Rexford Road have?
Some of 2227 Rexford Road's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2227 Rexford Road currently offering any rent specials?
2227 Rexford Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2227 Rexford Road pet-friendly?
No, 2227 Rexford Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2227 Rexford Road offer parking?
No, 2227 Rexford Road does not offer parking.
Does 2227 Rexford Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2227 Rexford Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2227 Rexford Road have a pool?
Yes, 2227 Rexford Road has a pool.
Does 2227 Rexford Road have accessible units?
No, 2227 Rexford Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2227 Rexford Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2227 Rexford Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Addison Park Apartments
6225 Hackberry Creek Trl
Charlotte, NC 28269
Aurea Station
8625 Winter Oaks Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Museum Tower
525 S Church St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Heather Ridge Apartments
8800 Meadow Vista Rd
Charlotte, NC 28213
Lodge at Mallard Creek
7815 Chelsea Jade Ln
Charlotte, NC 28269
Silos South End
131 Poindexter Drive
Charlotte, NC 28203
Anson at the Lakes
8000 Waterford Lakes Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Yards at NoDa
703 Rollerton Rd
Charlotte, NC 28205

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte