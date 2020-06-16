New vinyl plank floors on main floor. This unit has gas and water included in rent. Just pay your electric for lights. Walk to Southpark, restaurants and shopping. 2 bedrooms up with a bath for each. Half bath downstairs.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2227 Rexford Road have any available units?
2227 Rexford Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2227 Rexford Road have?
Some of 2227 Rexford Road's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2227 Rexford Road currently offering any rent specials?
2227 Rexford Road is not currently offering any rent specials.