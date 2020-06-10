All apartments in Charlotte
2226 Olde Chantilly Court
Last updated March 18 2019 at 8:05 PM

2226 Olde Chantilly Court

2226 Olde Chantilly Court · No Longer Available
Location

2226 Olde Chantilly Court, Charlotte, NC 28205
Chantilly

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
2226 Olde Chantilly Court Available 05/01/19 2226 Olde Chantilly Court - ELT - **Occupied**SHOWING ONLY**3 Bedroom 2 bath ranch style home. This home features a spacious open floor plan with kitchen and dining areas open to the living room. Living room includes a gas log fireplace. Inviting wooden deck located at back of the home.Large FULLY fenced yard.

I-277 S to exit 3A for Brevard/Davidson St/Mc Dowell St, left on 10th, stay in Right lane slight left on Central Ave, Right on Pecan, Left on Bay, Right on Westover,
Right on Olde Chantilly Court.

(RLNE3429763)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2226 Olde Chantilly Court have any available units?
2226 Olde Chantilly Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 2226 Olde Chantilly Court currently offering any rent specials?
2226 Olde Chantilly Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2226 Olde Chantilly Court pet-friendly?
No, 2226 Olde Chantilly Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2226 Olde Chantilly Court offer parking?
No, 2226 Olde Chantilly Court does not offer parking.
Does 2226 Olde Chantilly Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2226 Olde Chantilly Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2226 Olde Chantilly Court have a pool?
No, 2226 Olde Chantilly Court does not have a pool.
Does 2226 Olde Chantilly Court have accessible units?
No, 2226 Olde Chantilly Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2226 Olde Chantilly Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2226 Olde Chantilly Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2226 Olde Chantilly Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2226 Olde Chantilly Court does not have units with air conditioning.
