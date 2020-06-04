2225 Silver Crescent Drive

Amenities

granite counters garage gym media room microwave oven

Unit Amenities granite counters microwave oven Property Amenities gym parking garage media room

Welcome to the best rental home in The Avenues at Ayrsley! Rare FULL brick townhomes! Walk to restaurants, fitness centers, shopping, and movie theater. End unit, open concept floor plan with an abundance of windows and natural light. Spacious Rec Room on the lower level. The Kitchen is perfect for entertaining with a large island, breakfast nook, granite counter tops, tile backsplash, and tons of storage. Large walk-in Master closet. Easy access to I-485 and I-77. Close to everything Charlotte has to offer in your new townhome in the desirable Ayrsley neighborhood!