Charlotte, NC
2222 Bancroft Street
Last updated May 27 2020 at 10:46 AM

2222 Bancroft Street

2222 Bancroft Street · No Longer Available
Location

2222 Bancroft Street, Charlotte, NC 28206
Tryon Hills

Amenities

air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Graham Heights 3 Bedroom House - This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is very spacious and offers lots of cabinet space in the kitchen for plenty of storage. There are lots of windows throughout the home that offers natural light. Electric heat and central air! Range and Refrigerator are included. Large yard great for entertaining! Surrounded by many stores and restaurants.

*Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.

**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.

(RLNE5657836)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2222 Bancroft Street have any available units?
2222 Bancroft Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 2222 Bancroft Street currently offering any rent specials?
2222 Bancroft Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2222 Bancroft Street pet-friendly?
No, 2222 Bancroft Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2222 Bancroft Street offer parking?
No, 2222 Bancroft Street does not offer parking.
Does 2222 Bancroft Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2222 Bancroft Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2222 Bancroft Street have a pool?
No, 2222 Bancroft Street does not have a pool.
Does 2222 Bancroft Street have accessible units?
No, 2222 Bancroft Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2222 Bancroft Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2222 Bancroft Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2222 Bancroft Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2222 Bancroft Street has units with air conditioning.

