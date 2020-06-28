All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated November 21 2019 at 12:04 PM

2219 Heather Glen Ln

2219 Heather Glen Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2219 Heather Glen Lane, Charlotte, NC 28208
Toddville Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Established nieghborhood- 3 bed, 2 bath (Two Story) - Available 11/1/19

3 bed 2 bath home. Lots of space and extras with this 1700 + sf home. Nice upgrades in house. Updated kitchen cabinet fronts. Newer flooring in kitchen, foyer and bathrooms. Storm doors on front and side. HVAC system in 2016 with dual zone heat/ac for up/down levels. Ceiling fans in living/den area.

Nice floor plan - Den with wood burning fireplace and separate living and dining room with separate kitchen eat-in area. 1/2 bath downstairs. Upstairs has 3 good size bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms. Window blinds throughout house.

Central gas heat/hot water. Appliances include frig/stove/dishwasher. Washer dryer hookup on main level.
Large front and lush green backyard with lots of privacy.

Qualifications: Qualifications: Please do driveby unit before calling for appointment. Credit score 550 or higher, Monthly income must be 3 x monthly rent or at least $3975/mo. Good rental history last 12 months. No serious criminal issues that show up on background check.

Directions: 85 S, exit 33 take ramp right to Billy Graham Pkwy., turn right onto Mulberry Church Road, turn right onto Tuckaseegee Road, left onto Heather Glen. Home is on the right.

(RLNE3370299)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2219 Heather Glen Ln have any available units?
2219 Heather Glen Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2219 Heather Glen Ln have?
Some of 2219 Heather Glen Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2219 Heather Glen Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2219 Heather Glen Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2219 Heather Glen Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 2219 Heather Glen Ln is pet friendly.
Does 2219 Heather Glen Ln offer parking?
No, 2219 Heather Glen Ln does not offer parking.
Does 2219 Heather Glen Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2219 Heather Glen Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2219 Heather Glen Ln have a pool?
No, 2219 Heather Glen Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2219 Heather Glen Ln have accessible units?
No, 2219 Heather Glen Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2219 Heather Glen Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2219 Heather Glen Ln has units with dishwashers.
