2219 Heather Glen Ln

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan

Established nieghborhood- 3 bed, 2 bath (Two Story) - Available 11/1/19



3 bed 2 bath home. Lots of space and extras with this 1700 + sf home. Nice upgrades in house. Updated kitchen cabinet fronts. Newer flooring in kitchen, foyer and bathrooms. Storm doors on front and side. HVAC system in 2016 with dual zone heat/ac for up/down levels. Ceiling fans in living/den area.



Nice floor plan - Den with wood burning fireplace and separate living and dining room with separate kitchen eat-in area. 1/2 bath downstairs. Upstairs has 3 good size bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms. Window blinds throughout house.



Central gas heat/hot water. Appliances include frig/stove/dishwasher. Washer dryer hookup on main level.

Large front and lush green backyard with lots of privacy.



Qualifications: Qualifications: Please do driveby unit before calling for appointment. Credit score 550 or higher, Monthly income must be 3 x monthly rent or at least $3975/mo. Good rental history last 12 months. No serious criminal issues that show up on background check.



Directions: 85 S, exit 33 take ramp right to Billy Graham Pkwy., turn right onto Mulberry Church Road, turn right onto Tuckaseegee Road, left onto Heather Glen. Home is on the right.



