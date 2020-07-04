All apartments in Charlotte
2217 Booker Avenue
2217 Booker Avenue

2217 Booker Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2217 Booker Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28216
Washington Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
***Now offering HALF OFF first month's rent***

Come check out this renovated house inside and out! The main entrance opens to the main living area. The kitchen has a lot of modern, dark cabinets for storage with a good size pantry. Hard wood floors throughout the living area and carpet in all the bedrooms. There is a lot of sun light to enjoy in all the rooms. The master bedroom is spacious with a walk-in closet and a nice bathroom.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2217 Booker Avenue have any available units?
2217 Booker Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2217 Booker Avenue have?
Some of 2217 Booker Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2217 Booker Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2217 Booker Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2217 Booker Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2217 Booker Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2217 Booker Avenue offer parking?
No, 2217 Booker Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2217 Booker Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2217 Booker Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2217 Booker Avenue have a pool?
No, 2217 Booker Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2217 Booker Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2217 Booker Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2217 Booker Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2217 Booker Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

