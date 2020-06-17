All apartments in Charlotte
2215 Kennesaw Drive

2215 Kennesaw Drive · (704) 335-1431
Location

2215 Kennesaw Drive, Charlotte, NC 28216
Lincoln Heights

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2215 Kennesaw Drive · Avail. now

$1,080

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Beautiful 2 bedroom Duplex in Lincoln Heights - Beautifully renovated 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom duplex!! Kitchen is equipped with new white cabinets, nice counter tops, and all stainless steel appliances giving a modern feel to the home! The bathroom has beautiful back splash tile in the shower, new vanity and mirror. Large fenced in backyard, Off-street parking available and hardwood and vinyl flooring throughout.. Water is included as well as the security system. Conveniently located near many restaurants and shopping centers. This is a must see!!

*Pets conditional

**Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.

***Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.

(RLNE5591884)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2215 Kennesaw Drive have any available units?
2215 Kennesaw Drive has a unit available for $1,080 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2215 Kennesaw Drive have?
Some of 2215 Kennesaw Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2215 Kennesaw Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2215 Kennesaw Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2215 Kennesaw Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2215 Kennesaw Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2215 Kennesaw Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2215 Kennesaw Drive does offer parking.
Does 2215 Kennesaw Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2215 Kennesaw Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2215 Kennesaw Drive have a pool?
No, 2215 Kennesaw Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2215 Kennesaw Drive have accessible units?
No, 2215 Kennesaw Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2215 Kennesaw Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2215 Kennesaw Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
