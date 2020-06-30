All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 2209 Sonoma Valley Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2209 Sonoma Valley Drive
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:55 PM

2209 Sonoma Valley Drive

2209 Sonoma Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2209 Sonoma Valley Drive, Charlotte, NC 28214
Coulwood West

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2209 Sonoma Valley Drive have any available units?
2209 Sonoma Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 2209 Sonoma Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2209 Sonoma Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2209 Sonoma Valley Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2209 Sonoma Valley Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2209 Sonoma Valley Drive offer parking?
No, 2209 Sonoma Valley Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2209 Sonoma Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2209 Sonoma Valley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2209 Sonoma Valley Drive have a pool?
No, 2209 Sonoma Valley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2209 Sonoma Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 2209 Sonoma Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2209 Sonoma Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2209 Sonoma Valley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2209 Sonoma Valley Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2209 Sonoma Valley Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Greenside
1315 Harding Place
Charlotte, NC 28204
Arbor Village
839 Scaleybark Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
Mezzo1
130 Sharon Ct
Charlotte, NC 28211
Silos South End
131 Poindexter Drive
Charlotte, NC 28203
Elan at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes
2305 New England Street
Charlotte, NC 28269
The Bryant Apartments
2020 Morton Street
Charlotte, NC 28208
Arden
3306 N McDowell St
Charlotte, NC 28205
Beacon Hill
1322 Beacon Ridge Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte