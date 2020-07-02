All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2200 The Plaza

2200 the Plaza · No Longer Available
Location

2200 the Plaza, Charlotte, NC 28205
Plaza Midwood

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This Home has been Updated with many great features! Experience a large home with beautiful updates and renovations: everything you could want for easy living.

This Home is a Renters Dream! It is a 3 Bedroom and 1.5 Bath. Beautiful Hardwood Floors throughout the home and elegant tiles in Bathrooms and Kitchen. Updated light fixtures brighten up this home!

Washer and Dryer is included in this home and even an additional mudroom!

This Home is Located on The Plaza which is minutes from uptown Charlotte.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2200 The Plaza have any available units?
2200 The Plaza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 2200 The Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
2200 The Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2200 The Plaza pet-friendly?
No, 2200 The Plaza is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2200 The Plaza offer parking?
No, 2200 The Plaza does not offer parking.
Does 2200 The Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2200 The Plaza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2200 The Plaza have a pool?
No, 2200 The Plaza does not have a pool.
Does 2200 The Plaza have accessible units?
No, 2200 The Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does 2200 The Plaza have units with dishwashers?
No, 2200 The Plaza does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2200 The Plaza have units with air conditioning?
No, 2200 The Plaza does not have units with air conditioning.

