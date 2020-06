Amenities

2200 Lyndhurst Avenue #105 - Immaculate condo in the heart of Southend. Located within walking distance to nightlife, restaurants, Publix, Lowe's, light rail, and all of Southend. Impressive floor to ceiling windows, granite, stainless steel, hardwoods and more. Unit has private over sized 1 car garage allowing for car and storage. Mounted flat screen in bedroom stays. Home shows perfect and available immediately.



