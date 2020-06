Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully renovated ranch home minutes from Plaza Midwood, NoDa & Uptown. Pet Friendly with Fenced, large yard! Updated kitchen with farmhouse sink, gas range, stainless appliances, granite counters, custom cabinets and subway tile. Hardwood floors throughout. Great curb appeal complete with white picket fence. Walking distance to Kilborne Park. This home has will not disappoint! Looking for great tenants! More pictures coming soon...!