2124 Sablewood Dr

For Rent: Beautiful 3BR/2.5 BA house Plaza Midwood - Property Id: 188483



This beautiful house is located in the quiet and peaceful neighborhood of Plaza Midwood near Charlotte Country Club. It has three bedrooms and two and half bathrooms with contemporary styling. The house is clean, full of natural light, tall ceilings in great room and Foyer. It is newly painted, has hardwood flooring downstairs and laminate wood flooring upstairs. It has attached sun room patio and a lower level deck to enjoy the outdoors. This house has two car garage. Location is perfect being close to uptown and walking distance to the Midwood park and popular restaurants and shopping in Plaza Midwood.

Short term 6 months lease, longer term lease 18 months+ also available.

No Dogs Allowed



