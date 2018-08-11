All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated April 14 2020 at 4:49 PM

2124 Sablewood Dr

2124 Sablewood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2124 Sablewood Drive, Charlotte, NC 28205
Plaza Midwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
For Rent: Beautiful 3BR/2.5 BA house Plaza Midwood - Property Id: 188483

This beautiful house is located in the quiet and peaceful neighborhood of Plaza Midwood near Charlotte Country Club. It has three bedrooms and two and half bathrooms with contemporary styling. The house is clean, full of natural light, tall ceilings in great room and Foyer. It is newly painted, has hardwood flooring downstairs and laminate wood flooring upstairs. It has attached sun room patio and a lower level deck to enjoy the outdoors. This house has two car garage. Location is perfect being close to uptown and walking distance to the Midwood park and popular restaurants and shopping in Plaza Midwood.
Short term 6 months lease, longer term lease 18 months+ also available.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/188483
Property Id 188483

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5390479)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2124 Sablewood Dr have any available units?
2124 Sablewood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2124 Sablewood Dr have?
Some of 2124 Sablewood Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2124 Sablewood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2124 Sablewood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2124 Sablewood Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2124 Sablewood Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2124 Sablewood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2124 Sablewood Dr offers parking.
Does 2124 Sablewood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2124 Sablewood Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2124 Sablewood Dr have a pool?
No, 2124 Sablewood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2124 Sablewood Dr have accessible units?
No, 2124 Sablewood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2124 Sablewood Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2124 Sablewood Dr has units with dishwashers.

