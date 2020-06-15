2121 Kirkwood Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

Roll out the welcome mat and unpack your boxes at this beautiful town home located minutes from Uptown Charlotte. This highly desirable home is surrounded by great enteratainment and dining options!



Looking for a day just to relax? Perfect, this home is minutes away from Freedom Park!



Inside, this manor offers fresh wood flooring throughout and recently updated lighting! The living space offers a grand fireplace that you will enjoy!



Upstairs, you will enjoy both very large bedrooms with vaulted ceilings and perfect closet space. What are you waiting on? View this home today!