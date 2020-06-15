All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 2121 Kirkwood Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2121 Kirkwood Ave
Last updated April 8 2019 at 7:23 PM

2121 Kirkwood Ave

2121 Kirkwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Dilworth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2121 Kirkwood Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28203
Dilworth

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Roll out the welcome mat and unpack your boxes at this beautiful town home located minutes from Uptown Charlotte. This highly desirable home is surrounded by great enteratainment and dining options!

Looking for a day just to relax? Perfect, this home is minutes away from Freedom Park!

Inside, this manor offers fresh wood flooring throughout and recently updated lighting! The living space offers a grand fireplace that you will enjoy!

Upstairs, you will enjoy both very large bedrooms with vaulted ceilings and perfect closet space. What are you waiting on? View this home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2121 Kirkwood Ave have any available units?
2121 Kirkwood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 2121 Kirkwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2121 Kirkwood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2121 Kirkwood Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2121 Kirkwood Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2121 Kirkwood Ave offer parking?
No, 2121 Kirkwood Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2121 Kirkwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2121 Kirkwood Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2121 Kirkwood Ave have a pool?
No, 2121 Kirkwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2121 Kirkwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 2121 Kirkwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2121 Kirkwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2121 Kirkwood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2121 Kirkwood Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2121 Kirkwood Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Parkwood at Optimist Park
1700 North Brevard Street
Charlotte, NC 28206
The Brook Apartment Homes
9924 Oakbrook Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
LaVie SouthPark
5725 Carnegie Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28210
Hunters Pointe
1841 Prospect Dr
Charlotte, NC 28213
Hawthorne at the Greene
13625 Haven Ridge Ln
Charlotte, NC 28215
The Links Rea Farms
7420 N Rea Park Ln
Charlotte, NC 28277
The Encore SouthPark
6205 Morrison Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28211
The Park at Steele Creek
13301 Crescent Springs Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte