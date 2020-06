Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage new construction

New Construction, Rooftop Terrace Townhome with amazing views of uptown. Be the first one to live in this 2,000sqft very nicely finished home with Quartz counters, all new SST Appliances, hardwoods on first two floors and large two car garage. Home is minutes from uptown and is walkable to trolley line being built on Trade St.