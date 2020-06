Amenities

Updated Condo in Historic Fourth Ward. This Top floor two bedroom two full bathroom condo feature updated kitchen and bathrooms with granite counter tops, living room has wood burning fireplace, two sliding glass doors that lead to huge private covered balcony, perfect for relaxing on a summer Evening. Master Bedroom has full private bath, second bedroom is connected to common bathroom, Walk to everything Uptown and Forth Ward has to offer. One pet per HOA guidelines.