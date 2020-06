Amenities

212 W 10th #5 - Spacious one bedroom uptown condo in Barringer Square. Open floor plan with wood burning fireplace, large covered deck with views of uptown opens off dining area with storage closet. Lots of natural light and plantation shutters. Built in bookcases in living room and bedroom. Only three blocks to Fourth Ward Park. Great uptown location across street from new Skyhouse retail development!!! Owner will allow one dog under 40 lbs. No aggressive breeds. Sorry, no cats.



(RLNE1864988)