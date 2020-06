Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 Bedroom Charming Ranch - This charming 2-bedroom 1.5 bath duplex is move-in ready! Spacious living room with laminate hardwood floors. Both spacious bedrooms have new carpet and tons of closet space. The remodeled bathroom features a nice vanity and a new tub with sliding glass shower doors. The Eat-in-Kitchen has new cabinets and countertops, equipped with refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. Washer/Dryer Connections. Water & Lawn Care included. Pets are conditional.



(RLNE5640532)