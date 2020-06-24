2115 Sloan Drive

Amenities
This hard to find ranch home, is located minutes to Charlotte Douglas Airport, I-85, I-485, and downtown Charlotte. This three bedroom home has a split bedroom plan, and a large family-room w/fireplace. The dining area o'looks the o'sized flat backyard. Many features include new paint, upgraded ceramic tile floors in foyer, baths, kitchen and dining area. The galley-styled kitchen features a ceramic tile back-splash, and appliances. The o'sized master-bedroom features a large walk-in closet, and a deluxe master-bath w/garden tub and separate shower. There is an outdoor shed for extra storage. There is an extra parking pad, for additional parking.