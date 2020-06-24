All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated May 1 2019 at 9:43 AM

2115 Sloan Drive

2115 Sloan Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2115 Sloan Drive, Charlotte, NC 28208
Toddville Road

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
oven
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This hard to find ranch home, is located minutes to Charlotte Douglas Airport, I-85, I-485, and downtown Charlotte. This three bedroom home has a split bedroom plan, and a large family-room w/fireplace. The dining area o'looks the o'sized flat backyard. Many features include new paint, upgraded ceramic tile floors in foyer, baths, kitchen and dining area. The galley-styled kitchen features a ceramic tile back-splash, and appliances. The o'sized master-bedroom features a large walk-in closet, and a deluxe master-bath w/garden tub and separate shower. There is an outdoor shed for extra storage. There is an extra parking pad, for additional parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2115 Sloan Drive have any available units?
2115 Sloan Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2115 Sloan Drive have?
Some of 2115 Sloan Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2115 Sloan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2115 Sloan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2115 Sloan Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2115 Sloan Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2115 Sloan Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2115 Sloan Drive offers parking.
Does 2115 Sloan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2115 Sloan Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2115 Sloan Drive have a pool?
No, 2115 Sloan Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2115 Sloan Drive have accessible units?
No, 2115 Sloan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2115 Sloan Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2115 Sloan Drive has units with dishwashers.
