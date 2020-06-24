2115 Sloan Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace oven walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This hard to find ranch home, is located minutes to Charlotte Douglas Airport, I-85, I-485, and downtown Charlotte. This three bedroom home has a split bedroom plan, and a large family-room w/fireplace. The dining area o'looks the o'sized flat backyard. Many features include new paint, upgraded ceramic tile floors in foyer, baths, kitchen and dining area. The galley-styled kitchen features a ceramic tile back-splash, and appliances. The o'sized master-bedroom features a large walk-in closet, and a deluxe master-bath w/garden tub and separate shower. There is an outdoor shed for extra storage. There is an extra parking pad, for additional parking.