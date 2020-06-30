All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 211 N Dotger Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
211 N Dotger Avenue
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:51 AM

211 N Dotger Avenue

211 North Dotger Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Elizabeth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

211 North Dotger Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28207
Elizabeth

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
media room
Perfectly located in the center of Elizabeth. Walk to nearby bakeries, Starbucks, parks and popular restaurants. Breweries, shopping, entertainment, and Sugar Creek Greenway. Spacious 2 bed/1 bath with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, large laundry room , extra hall closet for storage. The clubhouse has a work out area w/equipment and a rooftop terrace! Complex has a pool. The Panthers Stadium, Bobcats Arena, Belk Theatre, museums, music venues and Uptown Charlotte are within 2 miles away! The Grove is a gated community which features a keypad entry and parking is available in front of the buildings for all residents. Rents include WATER, SEWER and TRASH PICKUP.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 N Dotger Avenue have any available units?
211 N Dotger Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 211 N Dotger Avenue have?
Some of 211 N Dotger Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 N Dotger Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
211 N Dotger Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 N Dotger Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 211 N Dotger Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 211 N Dotger Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 211 N Dotger Avenue offers parking.
Does 211 N Dotger Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 211 N Dotger Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 N Dotger Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 211 N Dotger Avenue has a pool.
Does 211 N Dotger Avenue have accessible units?
No, 211 N Dotger Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 211 N Dotger Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 211 N Dotger Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Quail Valley on Carmel
4012 Quail Forest Dr
Charlotte, NC 28226
Legacy Ballantyne
9200 Otter Creek Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277
Fountains Southend
126 New Bern St
Charlotte, NC 28209
SkyHouse Uptown
640 N Church St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Uptown Gardens Apartments
517 W 8th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Crest Gateway
1015 W 6th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Park at Drexel
4310 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
W Flats
7200 Wallace Rd
Charlotte, NC 28212

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte