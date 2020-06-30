211 N Dotger Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool media room

Perfectly located in the center of Elizabeth. Walk to nearby bakeries, Starbucks, parks and popular restaurants. Breweries, shopping, entertainment, and Sugar Creek Greenway. Spacious 2 bed/1 bath with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, large laundry room , extra hall closet for storage. The clubhouse has a work out area w/equipment and a rooftop terrace! Complex has a pool. The Panthers Stadium, Bobcats Arena, Belk Theatre, museums, music venues and Uptown Charlotte are within 2 miles away! The Grove is a gated community which features a keypad entry and parking is available in front of the buildings for all residents. Rents include WATER, SEWER and TRASH PICKUP.