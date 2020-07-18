2105 Lennoxshire Square Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

GREAT LOCATION & GREAT PRICE ! This is a gated and pool community townhome. It is move in ready 2 bed 2 1/2 bath with 1 car garage. Few minutes from the South Park area, Quail Hollow shopping center, easy access highway and the Light rail only few minutes away. Unit is located in the back of community and has an enclosed patio for privacy. Upstairs bedrooms both offer private full bathrooms. Master bedroom features dual vanities, garden tub, shower & large walk-in-closet. This unit is also For Sale.