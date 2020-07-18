All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 2105 Lennoxshire Square Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2105 Lennoxshire Square Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2105 Lennoxshire Square Court

2105 Lennoxshire Square Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Starmount Forest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2105 Lennoxshire Square Ct, Charlotte, NC 28210
Starmount Forest

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
GREAT LOCATION & GREAT PRICE ! This is a gated and pool community townhome. It is move in ready 2 bed 2 1/2 bath with 1 car garage. Few minutes from the South Park area, Quail Hollow shopping center, easy access highway and the Light rail only few minutes away. Unit is located in the back of community and has an enclosed patio for privacy. Upstairs bedrooms both offer private full bathrooms. Master bedroom features dual vanities, garden tub, shower & large walk-in-closet. This unit is also For Sale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2105 Lennoxshire Square Court have any available units?
2105 Lennoxshire Square Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2105 Lennoxshire Square Court have?
Some of 2105 Lennoxshire Square Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2105 Lennoxshire Square Court currently offering any rent specials?
2105 Lennoxshire Square Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2105 Lennoxshire Square Court pet-friendly?
No, 2105 Lennoxshire Square Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2105 Lennoxshire Square Court offer parking?
Yes, 2105 Lennoxshire Square Court offers parking.
Does 2105 Lennoxshire Square Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2105 Lennoxshire Square Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2105 Lennoxshire Square Court have a pool?
Yes, 2105 Lennoxshire Square Court has a pool.
Does 2105 Lennoxshire Square Court have accessible units?
No, 2105 Lennoxshire Square Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2105 Lennoxshire Square Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2105 Lennoxshire Square Court has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Belle Haven Apartment Homes
9005 Post Canyon Ln
Charlotte, NC 28213
Ashley Court Apartments
9740 Ashley Lake Ct
Charlotte, NC 28262
Lennox SouthPark
4905 Ashley Park Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Circa Uptown
360 S Graham St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Enclave at Rivergate
12400 Toscana Way
Charlotte, NC 28273
District Flats at Summit and Church
1449 S Church St
Charlotte, NC 28203
W Flats
7200 Wallace Rd
Charlotte, NC 28212
Morehead West Luxury Apartments
2024 Millerton Ave
Charlotte, NC 28208

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte