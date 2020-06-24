All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 210 Perrin Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
210 Perrin Place
Last updated March 30 2019 at 5:34 PM

210 Perrin Place

210 Perrin Pl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

210 Perrin Pl, Charlotte, NC 28207
Eastover

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Recently renovated end unit townhouse on Perrin Place in Eastover. Perrin Place is a quiet dead-end street adjacent to Eastover Elementary School. Short walk from Harris Teeter, and other Providence Road shops and restaurants. Updated kitchen opening to great room and dining room. Private back deck off great room. Landscaping maintained by HOA. Four large bedrooms, and substantial bonus room / games room. 9 ft ceilings on the ground floor, newly refinished hardwood floors throughout, new HVAC system. Working fireplaces in both great room and master bedroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 Perrin Place have any available units?
210 Perrin Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 210 Perrin Place have?
Some of 210 Perrin Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 Perrin Place currently offering any rent specials?
210 Perrin Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 Perrin Place pet-friendly?
No, 210 Perrin Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 210 Perrin Place offer parking?
No, 210 Perrin Place does not offer parking.
Does 210 Perrin Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 210 Perrin Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 Perrin Place have a pool?
No, 210 Perrin Place does not have a pool.
Does 210 Perrin Place have accessible units?
No, 210 Perrin Place does not have accessible units.
Does 210 Perrin Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 210 Perrin Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Find a Sublet
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Gallery
1750 Camden Rd
Charlotte, NC 28203
Barrington Place
2410 Allerton Way
Charlotte, NC 28213
5115 Park Place
5115 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
Arwen Vista
11505 Masterton Rd
Charlotte, NC 28262
Elan at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes
2305 New England Street
Charlotte, NC 28269
Metro 808
808 Hawthorne Ln
Charlotte, NC 28204
Retreat at McAlpine Creek
6800 Fishers Farm Ln
Charlotte, NC 28277
Beacon Hill
1322 Beacon Ridge Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte