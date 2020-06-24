210 Perrin Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Recently renovated end unit townhouse on Perrin Place in Eastover. Perrin Place is a quiet dead-end street adjacent to Eastover Elementary School. Short walk from Harris Teeter, and other Providence Road shops and restaurants. Updated kitchen opening to great room and dining room. Private back deck off great room. Landscaping maintained by HOA. Four large bedrooms, and substantial bonus room / games room. 9 ft ceilings on the ground floor, newly refinished hardwood floors throughout, new HVAC system. Working fireplaces in both great room and master bedroom.