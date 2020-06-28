All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 2056 Atherton Heights Lane - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2056 Atherton Heights Lane - 1
Last updated October 2 2019 at 10:25 PM

2056 Atherton Heights Lane - 1

2056 Atherton Heights Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Dilworth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2056 Atherton Heights Lane, Charlotte, NC 28203
Dilworth

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Great 3 level townhome located in the heart of Southend. Walking distance to lightrail and dozens of restaurants/entertainment options. Split bedroom floor plan works very well with roommates. Rear patio and fantastic rooftop terrace that offers additional outdoor space as well as fantastic views. Newly refinished Hardwoods, fresh paint in main living area, gas fireplace and TONS of natural light!

From Uptown take South Blvd. turn left on Tremont, then right onto Atherton Heights. Unit on right.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2056 Atherton Heights Lane - 1 have any available units?
2056 Atherton Heights Lane - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2056 Atherton Heights Lane - 1 have?
Some of 2056 Atherton Heights Lane - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2056 Atherton Heights Lane - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2056 Atherton Heights Lane - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2056 Atherton Heights Lane - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 2056 Atherton Heights Lane - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2056 Atherton Heights Lane - 1 offer parking?
No, 2056 Atherton Heights Lane - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 2056 Atherton Heights Lane - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2056 Atherton Heights Lane - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2056 Atherton Heights Lane - 1 have a pool?
No, 2056 Atherton Heights Lane - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2056 Atherton Heights Lane - 1 have accessible units?
No, 2056 Atherton Heights Lane - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2056 Atherton Heights Lane - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2056 Atherton Heights Lane - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Presley Oaks
4915 Misty Oaks Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
The Gibson
1000 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Museum Tower
525 S Church St
Charlotte, NC 28202
The District
10015 Madison Square Pl
Charlotte, NC 28216
Elizabeth Flats on 7th at Laurel
2220 E 7th St
Charlotte, NC 28204
Southpark Commons Apartment Homes
4401 Hampton Ridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Rosecroft Apartments I
7204 Rosecroft Terrace Court
Charlotte, NC 28215
Beacon Hill
1322 Beacon Ridge Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte