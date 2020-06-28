2056 Atherton Heights Lane - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Great 3 level townhome located in the heart of Southend. Walking distance to lightrail and dozens of restaurants/entertainment options. Split bedroom floor plan works very well with roommates. Rear patio and fantastic rooftop terrace that offers additional outdoor space as well as fantastic views. Newly refinished Hardwoods, fresh paint in main living area, gas fireplace and TONS of natural light!



From Uptown take South Blvd. turn left on Tremont, then right onto Atherton Heights. Unit on right.