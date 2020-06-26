All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated November 18 2019 at 6:00 AM

2055 Atherton Heights Lane

2055 Atherton Heights Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2055 Atherton Heights Lane, Charlotte, NC 28203
Dilworth

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
End unit townhome features four floors of living space. First floor is a large bedroom, full bath and private patio access. Second floor is open floor plan with kitchen and den with fireplace. Third floor is master with two closets and private bath. Fourth floor is storage and a large patio with amazing views of the Charlotte skyline. Refrigerator included. Plenty of parking. Close walk to Southend restaurants, bars, shopping and a East/West light rail station. Dogs under 20 pounds or cats only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2055 Atherton Heights Lane have any available units?
2055 Atherton Heights Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2055 Atherton Heights Lane have?
Some of 2055 Atherton Heights Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2055 Atherton Heights Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2055 Atherton Heights Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2055 Atherton Heights Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2055 Atherton Heights Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2055 Atherton Heights Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2055 Atherton Heights Lane offers parking.
Does 2055 Atherton Heights Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2055 Atherton Heights Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2055 Atherton Heights Lane have a pool?
No, 2055 Atherton Heights Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2055 Atherton Heights Lane have accessible units?
No, 2055 Atherton Heights Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2055 Atherton Heights Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2055 Atherton Heights Lane has units with dishwashers.
