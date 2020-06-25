All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 2039 McKenzie Creek Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2039 McKenzie Creek Drive
Last updated March 24 2020 at 5:15 PM

2039 McKenzie Creek Drive

2039 Mckenzie Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2039 Mckenzie Creek Drive, Charlotte, NC 28270
Providence Estates East

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Great 3br/2.5bth Home in Willowmere Neighborhood. Open Floor Plan, Spacious Family Room with Fireplace, Large Kitchen with Stainless Appliances, Peninsula Island, Large Cabinets and Breakfast Area leading to Outdoor Patio. Bedrooms Upstairs, 2-Car Garage, Quiet Neighborhood with Community Pool and Amenities and Lawn Care included with rent. Clean and Bright, Move-In Ready Today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $85, Security Deposit: $1,650, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2039 McKenzie Creek Drive have any available units?
2039 McKenzie Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2039 McKenzie Creek Drive have?
Some of 2039 McKenzie Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2039 McKenzie Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2039 McKenzie Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2039 McKenzie Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2039 McKenzie Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2039 McKenzie Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2039 McKenzie Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 2039 McKenzie Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2039 McKenzie Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2039 McKenzie Creek Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2039 McKenzie Creek Drive has a pool.
Does 2039 McKenzie Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 2039 McKenzie Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2039 McKenzie Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2039 McKenzie Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Atkins Circle
12506 Atkins Circle Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277
The Harlowe
10900 Point South Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
Ascent Uptown
225 S Poplar St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Arbor Village
839 Scaleybark Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
Fountains Southend
126 New Bern St
Charlotte, NC 28209
The Julien
2142 Commonwealth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Element SouthPark
4425 Sharon Road
Charlotte, NC 28211
Vanguard Northlake
11010 Northlake Landing Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte