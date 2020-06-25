2039 McKenzie Creek Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Great 3br/2.5bth Home in Willowmere Neighborhood. Open Floor Plan, Spacious Family Room with Fireplace, Large Kitchen with Stainless Appliances, Peninsula Island, Large Cabinets and Breakfast Area leading to Outdoor Patio. Bedrooms Upstairs, 2-Car Garage, Quiet Neighborhood with Community Pool and Amenities and Lawn Care included with rent. Clean and Bright, Move-In Ready Today!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $85, Security Deposit: $1,650, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.