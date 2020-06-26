All apartments in Charlotte
2038 Aston Mill Place
2038 Aston Mill Place

2038 Aston Mill Place · No Longer Available
Location

2038 Aston Mill Place, Charlotte, NC 28273
Olde Whitehall

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Fantastic Townhome in the Highly Popular Steele Creek Area! Charming front porch and brick-faced front. Very spacious and OPEN!! Gorgeous NEW site stained hardwoods. UPDATED Master Bath with over-sized shower and tile. Newer carpet and neutral paint colors. New lighting and ceiling fans. All appliances are included with washer and dryer. This unit backs up to Green Space, so don't let it slip by you. Neighborhood pool and rec area. Steele Creek offers lots of shopping and restaurants. Close to I-77, I-485 and the airport!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2038 Aston Mill Place have any available units?
2038 Aston Mill Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2038 Aston Mill Place have?
Some of 2038 Aston Mill Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2038 Aston Mill Place currently offering any rent specials?
2038 Aston Mill Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2038 Aston Mill Place pet-friendly?
No, 2038 Aston Mill Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2038 Aston Mill Place offer parking?
No, 2038 Aston Mill Place does not offer parking.
Does 2038 Aston Mill Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2038 Aston Mill Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2038 Aston Mill Place have a pool?
Yes, 2038 Aston Mill Place has a pool.
Does 2038 Aston Mill Place have accessible units?
No, 2038 Aston Mill Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2038 Aston Mill Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2038 Aston Mill Place has units with dishwashers.
