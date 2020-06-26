2038 Aston Mill Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Fantastic Townhome in the Highly Popular Steele Creek Area! Charming front porch and brick-faced front. Very spacious and OPEN!! Gorgeous NEW site stained hardwoods. UPDATED Master Bath with over-sized shower and tile. Newer carpet and neutral paint colors. New lighting and ceiling fans. All appliances are included with washer and dryer. This unit backs up to Green Space, so don't let it slip by you. Neighborhood pool and rec area. Steele Creek offers lots of shopping and restaurants. Close to I-77, I-485 and the airport!