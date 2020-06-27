2024 Shenandoah Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Just 2 blocks to restaurants & entertainment! Short distance from Chantilly's 24acre preservation & greenway. Hardwoods thru home, filled w/natural sunlight & lots of charm still intact. Living rm w/fireplace, opens to dining rm. Gorgeous kitchen w/luxury vinyl tile floors, granite counters & ss appliances. Huge mud/laundry space off kitchen that leads to privacy-fenced backyard, patio & storage. Brand new washer/dryer in unit. House otherwis unfurnished. Recently reduced and ready for an August 15th move-in! .



Small dogs and cats allowed with additional fee.