Last updated August 14 2019 at 7:27 AM

2024 Shenandoah Ave

2024 Shenandoah Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2024 Shenandoah Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205
Chantilly

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Just 2 blocks to restaurants & entertainment! Short distance from Chantilly's 24acre preservation & greenway. Hardwoods thru home, filled w/natural sunlight & lots of charm still intact. Living rm w/fireplace, opens to dining rm. Gorgeous kitchen w/luxury vinyl tile floors, granite counters & ss appliances. Huge mud/laundry space off kitchen that leads to privacy-fenced backyard, patio & storage. Brand new washer/dryer in unit. House otherwis unfurnished. Recently reduced and ready for an August 15th move-in! .

Small dogs and cats allowed with additional fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2024 Shenandoah Ave have any available units?
2024 Shenandoah Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2024 Shenandoah Ave have?
Some of 2024 Shenandoah Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2024 Shenandoah Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2024 Shenandoah Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2024 Shenandoah Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2024 Shenandoah Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2024 Shenandoah Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2024 Shenandoah Ave offers parking.
Does 2024 Shenandoah Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2024 Shenandoah Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2024 Shenandoah Ave have a pool?
No, 2024 Shenandoah Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2024 Shenandoah Ave have accessible units?
No, 2024 Shenandoah Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2024 Shenandoah Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2024 Shenandoah Ave has units with dishwashers.
