2016 Teresa Jill Drive
Last updated March 3 2020 at 4:07 PM

2016 Teresa Jill Drive

2016 Teresa Jill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2016 Teresa Jill Drive, Charlotte, NC 28213
Newell

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Now renting 4 BD/2.5BA 2 story, 2 car garage, flat, corner lot. Stainless steel appliances in kitchen with tiled back splash and recessed lighting. All living areas are downstairs and all bedrooms are upstairs. Huge, private master bedroom with garden tub, separate shower and terrace. Granite counter tops in all bathrooms. Secondary bedrooms are large with plenty of space. Home is located in the Faires Farm Subdivision. Convenient to 485, 85 and UNC. Shopping, eating and entertaining are only minutes away. Great Potential! New carpeting and fresh paint throughout the home. Schedule today for a tour!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,500, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2016 Teresa Jill Drive have any available units?
2016 Teresa Jill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2016 Teresa Jill Drive have?
Some of 2016 Teresa Jill Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2016 Teresa Jill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2016 Teresa Jill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2016 Teresa Jill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2016 Teresa Jill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2016 Teresa Jill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2016 Teresa Jill Drive offers parking.
Does 2016 Teresa Jill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2016 Teresa Jill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2016 Teresa Jill Drive have a pool?
No, 2016 Teresa Jill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2016 Teresa Jill Drive have accessible units?
No, 2016 Teresa Jill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2016 Teresa Jill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2016 Teresa Jill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

