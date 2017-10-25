All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated May 21 2019

2001 Kenilworth Avenue

2001 Kenilworth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2001 Kenilworth Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28203
Dilworth

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Renovated split-bedroom ranch home in Dilworth built in 1948 has 3 BRs, 2 full baths and 1500 s.f. of living area. Simply charming living! A welcoming covered front porch greets you as you enter this updated bungalow. Beautiful hardwood floors are throughout this home, including all bedrooms, as well as crown molding and antique glass doorknobs. Modern kitchen boasts granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances including gas stove, white shaker cabinets, subway tile backsplash and updated tile flooring. Exhibiting old charm with modern flair, the living room has a fireplace with antique mantle and a separate dining room featuring a sleek chandelier. Both bathrooms are completely upgraded to today's tastes. Rear deck and yard for your enjoyment. Short walk to Dilworth's shops, restaurants, Fresh Market/Harris Teeter and Freedom Park. Located near intersection of Kenilworth and Ideal Way.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2001 Kenilworth Avenue have any available units?
2001 Kenilworth Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2001 Kenilworth Avenue have?
Some of 2001 Kenilworth Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2001 Kenilworth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2001 Kenilworth Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2001 Kenilworth Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2001 Kenilworth Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2001 Kenilworth Avenue offer parking?
No, 2001 Kenilworth Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2001 Kenilworth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2001 Kenilworth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2001 Kenilworth Avenue have a pool?
No, 2001 Kenilworth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2001 Kenilworth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2001 Kenilworth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2001 Kenilworth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2001 Kenilworth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
