2001 Kenilworth Avenue

Renovated split-bedroom ranch home in Dilworth built in 1948 has 3 BRs, 2 full baths and 1500 s.f. of living area. Simply charming living! A welcoming covered front porch greets you as you enter this updated bungalow. Beautiful hardwood floors are throughout this home, including all bedrooms, as well as crown molding and antique glass doorknobs. Modern kitchen boasts granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances including gas stove, white shaker cabinets, subway tile backsplash and updated tile flooring. Exhibiting old charm with modern flair, the living room has a fireplace with antique mantle and a separate dining room featuring a sleek chandelier. Both bathrooms are completely upgraded to today's tastes. Rear deck and yard for your enjoyment. Short walk to Dilworth's shops, restaurants, Fresh Market/Harris Teeter and Freedom Park. Located near intersection of Kenilworth and Ideal Way.



