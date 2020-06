Amenities

in unit laundry parking recently renovated stainless steel range oven

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Interior has been completed renovated! Flooring has been redone, new light fixtures and plumbing fixtures. Kitchen and bathroom are redone. Fresh paint throughout. ***Stainless steel refrigerator and range/oven, washer and dryer will be installed once a new tenant is in place. Great location just outside of Dilworth, in the up and coming Wilmore neighborhood. 1941 Wilmore is also available which is the other side of the duplex. Both are available to view.