Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

1927 Catkin Lane

1927 Catkin Ln · (704) 964-8718
Location

1927 Catkin Ln, Charlotte, NC 28205
North Charlotte

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1958 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION. Built in 2018, this "like new" townhome is three bedrooms, two and a half baths and features a two-car garage and HUGE bonus room on ground level with french doors to the backyard. Many large windows for great light and wood blinds throughout. Living, dining and kitchen area feature hardwood floors, granite counter tops, pantry, stainless steel appliances and sliding glass doors to a large deck. a massive master bedroom with a nice walk-in closet, en-suite featuring double vanity and a spacious tiled shower. All bedrooms have ceiling fans. Laundry room is located near bedrooms. Just minutes to shopping, dining and recreation. Close to Plaza Midwood, Elizabeth/Chantilly, Uptown Charlotte, Cotswold and Myers Park.
Utilities included (Water, sewer, trash pickup & lawn maintenance).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1927 Catkin Lane have any available units?
1927 Catkin Lane has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1927 Catkin Lane have?
Some of 1927 Catkin Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1927 Catkin Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1927 Catkin Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1927 Catkin Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1927 Catkin Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1927 Catkin Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1927 Catkin Lane offers parking.
Does 1927 Catkin Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1927 Catkin Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1927 Catkin Lane have a pool?
No, 1927 Catkin Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1927 Catkin Lane have accessible units?
No, 1927 Catkin Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1927 Catkin Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1927 Catkin Lane has units with dishwashers.
