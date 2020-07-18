1927 Catkin Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION. Built in 2018, this "like new" townhome is three bedrooms, two and a half baths and features a two-car garage and HUGE bonus room on ground level with french doors to the backyard. Many large windows for great light and wood blinds throughout. Living, dining and kitchen area feature hardwood floors, granite counter tops, pantry, stainless steel appliances and sliding glass doors to a large deck. a massive master bedroom with a nice walk-in closet, en-suite featuring double vanity and a spacious tiled shower. All bedrooms have ceiling fans. Laundry room is located near bedrooms. Just minutes to shopping, dining and recreation. Close to Plaza Midwood, Elizabeth/Chantilly, Uptown Charlotte, Cotswold and Myers Park.

Utilities included (Water, sewer, trash pickup & lawn maintenance).