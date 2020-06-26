All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated June 29 2019 at 2:16 AM

1923 Winpole Lane

1923 Winpole Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1923 Winpole Lane, Charlotte, NC 28273
Olde Whitehall

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
Brand New!!! 3 story townhome in desired Ayrsley community. This End Unit townhome features 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and over 2000 square feet. Main level bedroom and full bath, mid level open concept living space with dining area, spacious kitchen with island and breakfast area. Half bath and balcony off the kitchen. Top floor has master suite with large walk in closet and private full bath with dual vanity and large stand in shower. 2 secondary bedrooms, full bath and laundry room also on top floor. This unit also has a 2 car rear entry garage. Located in Ayrsely within walking distance to shops, restaurants and theater. Quick access to I-485 and minutes from Uptown or Pineville. Rent this home with first months rent and $1850 deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1923 Winpole Lane have any available units?
1923 Winpole Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1923 Winpole Lane have?
Some of 1923 Winpole Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1923 Winpole Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1923 Winpole Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1923 Winpole Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1923 Winpole Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1923 Winpole Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1923 Winpole Lane offers parking.
Does 1923 Winpole Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1923 Winpole Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1923 Winpole Lane have a pool?
No, 1923 Winpole Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1923 Winpole Lane have accessible units?
No, 1923 Winpole Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1923 Winpole Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1923 Winpole Lane has units with dishwashers.
