1923 Winpole Lane

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage media room

Brand New!!! 3 story townhome in desired Ayrsley community. This End Unit townhome features 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and over 2000 square feet. Main level bedroom and full bath, mid level open concept living space with dining area, spacious kitchen with island and breakfast area. Half bath and balcony off the kitchen. Top floor has master suite with large walk in closet and private full bath with dual vanity and large stand in shower. 2 secondary bedrooms, full bath and laundry room also on top floor. This unit also has a 2 car rear entry garage. Located in Ayrsely within walking distance to shops, restaurants and theater. Quick access to I-485 and minutes from Uptown or Pineville. Rent this home with first months rent and $1850 deposit.