Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 Bedroom Duplex in NoDa! - Fully renovated and move in ready. This duplex has it all! Refinished hardwoods, chef's kitchen, custom tile, custom counter, modern fixtures and that's just the beginning. Bedrooms are good size and bathrooms are luxurious. Location just minutes from Uptown and so convenient. Call today to schedule a self tour! 704-814-0461.



