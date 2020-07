Amenities

Charming Villa Heights Bungalow, ready to move in! Open living room with plenty of natural light overlooks the lovely breakfast bar and into the open kitchen. Enjoy the custom 42" floor to ceiling cabinets and granite countertops. 3 large bedrooms and a full bathroom with ample storage. Relax after work on the large fenced-in backyard on the deck, surrounded by greenery but yet just minutes away from the city. Walking distance to coffee shops, grocery stores and much more!