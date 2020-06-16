All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1912 Catkin Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1912 Catkin Lane
Last updated June 8 2020 at 2:35 PM

1912 Catkin Lane

1912 Catkin Ln · (704) 502-1040
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
North Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1912 Catkin Ln, Charlotte, NC 28205
North Charlotte

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2371 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Contact Ross for a showing 704-502-1040. Rent includes: CPI security, water, sewer, lawn maintenance and trash. Lease options from 6-12 months available. Stunning new Brownstone style 3-Story townhome in the hot and steady up and coming Oakhurst/Oakwold neighborhood! Quality constructed by Ryan Homes in 2018 with ALL the upgrades! This home boasts 2,342sf of endless space. Townhome features a two-car garage, a HUGE bonus room with a giant storage closet, a finished hardscape patio out back, a massive master bedroom with extended tray ceiling, huge walk-in closet, en-suite featuring double vanity, oversized soaking tub and a spacious tiled shower with built-in seating. Do not miss out on this opportunity to live in this rapidly growing area! Prices are going up and FAST! And RETAIL is currently underway right onsite in the immediate neighborhood, soon walk to: bakeries, dining, drinking, work-outs, possible grocer, etc!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1912 Catkin Lane have any available units?
1912 Catkin Lane has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1912 Catkin Lane have?
Some of 1912 Catkin Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1912 Catkin Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1912 Catkin Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1912 Catkin Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1912 Catkin Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1912 Catkin Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1912 Catkin Lane does offer parking.
Does 1912 Catkin Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1912 Catkin Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1912 Catkin Lane have a pool?
No, 1912 Catkin Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1912 Catkin Lane have accessible units?
No, 1912 Catkin Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1912 Catkin Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1912 Catkin Lane has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1912 Catkin Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Harris Pond
8301 Harris Pond Ln
Charlotte, NC 28269
Atkins Circle
12506 Atkins Circle Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277
Camden Ballantyne
13901 Summit Commons Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28277
Arlo
1331 West Morehead Street
Charlotte, NC 28208
Residences at Braemar Apartments
8010 Woodsedge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216
Pavilion at UC
10425 Wheatside Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Element Uptown
355 W Martin Luther King Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28202
Uptown Gardens Apartments
517 W 8th St
Charlotte, NC 28202

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity