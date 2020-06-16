1912 Catkin Lane

Amenities

Contact Ross for a showing 704-502-1040. Rent includes: CPI security, water, sewer, lawn maintenance and trash. Lease options from 6-12 months available. Stunning new Brownstone style 3-Story townhome in the hot and steady up and coming Oakhurst/Oakwold neighborhood! Quality constructed by Ryan Homes in 2018 with ALL the upgrades! This home boasts 2,342sf of endless space. Townhome features a two-car garage, a HUGE bonus room with a giant storage closet, a finished hardscape patio out back, a massive master bedroom with extended tray ceiling, huge walk-in closet, en-suite featuring double vanity, oversized soaking tub and a spacious tiled shower with built-in seating. Do not miss out on this opportunity to live in this rapidly growing area! Prices are going up and FAST! And RETAIL is currently underway right onsite in the immediate neighborhood, soon walk to: bakeries, dining, drinking, work-outs, possible grocer, etc!