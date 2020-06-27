All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1907 Herrin Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1907 Herrin Avenue
Last updated July 26 2019 at 10:12 AM

1907 Herrin Avenue

1907 Herrin Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1907 Herrin Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205
Shamrock

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Live in Luxury, Rennovated 2 Bed / 2 Bath Move In Ready! - 2 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATH PATIO STYLE CONDO IN THE HEART OF NoDa! This unique single story condo with a FULL FRONT AND BACK YARD has been meticulously renovated and has a well crafted mid century modern feel. Walk into the kitchen and turn on the Edison lights and you will find granite countertops, a beautiful backsplash that stretches the length of the room and to the ceiling near the barstool/eat-in area. A full bathroom has been added so that each bedroom can have its private feel!! Between the gorgeous hardwoods, stylish tile work, open floorplan, and the patio overlooking the HUGE yard that you won't find with any other condo community in NoDa, you won't want to leave. Come be a part of the amazing change that this condo community is undergoing!!!!

(RLNE5028663)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1907 Herrin Avenue have any available units?
1907 Herrin Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 1907 Herrin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1907 Herrin Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1907 Herrin Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1907 Herrin Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1907 Herrin Avenue offer parking?
No, 1907 Herrin Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1907 Herrin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1907 Herrin Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1907 Herrin Avenue have a pool?
No, 1907 Herrin Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1907 Herrin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1907 Herrin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1907 Herrin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1907 Herrin Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1907 Herrin Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1907 Herrin Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Venue
2512 Weddington Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Lantower Garrison Park
2725 Reseda Place
Charlotte, NC 28262
The Mill
11015 Education Way
Charlotte, NC 28262
Circa Uptown
360 S Graham St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Silos South End
131 Poindexter Drive
Charlotte, NC 28203
Arden
3306 N McDowell St
Charlotte, NC 28205
The Park at Steele Creek
13301 Crescent Springs Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
Bridges at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes
7916 Harris Hill Ln
Charlotte, NC 28269

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte