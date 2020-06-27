1907 Herrin Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Live in Luxury, Rennovated 2 Bed / 2 Bath Move In Ready! - 2 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATH PATIO STYLE CONDO IN THE HEART OF NoDa! This unique single story condo with a FULL FRONT AND BACK YARD has been meticulously renovated and has a well crafted mid century modern feel. Walk into the kitchen and turn on the Edison lights and you will find granite countertops, a beautiful backsplash that stretches the length of the room and to the ceiling near the barstool/eat-in area. A full bathroom has been added so that each bedroom can have its private feel!! Between the gorgeous hardwoods, stylish tile work, open floorplan, and the patio overlooking the HUGE yard that you won't find with any other condo community in NoDa, you won't want to leave. Come be a part of the amazing change that this condo community is undergoing!!!!



(RLNE5028663)