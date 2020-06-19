All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1907 Berryhill Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1907 Berryhill Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1907 Berryhill Road

1907 Berryhill Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Ashley Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1907 Berryhill Road, Charlotte, NC 28208
Ashley Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazing 2 story, 4 bedrm, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage single family home only 1.5 miles from Uptown. Centrally located to Uptown, Southend, Bank of America Stadium, Wesley Heights and much more. Quick access to Hwy 85 & 77 - in the popular Bryant Park neighborhood. This beautiful like new home is ready for you to move in TODAY! Home is better than new with high end fixtures including hardwood floors through 1st floor, kitchen with upgraded cabinets, BRAND NEW S/S appliances, granite countertops with marble backsplash. BRAND NEW refrigerator and washer/dryer included. Separate formal Dining Room and Morning Room extension. The openness of the first floor is perfect for entertaining - Uptown living with suburban feel. Large Master BR w/oversized shower, dual sink vanity & garden tub. An add'l 3 rooms make great bedrooms or office. Rent includes lawn maintenance & trash. Utilities are tenant's responsibility. NEVER RENTED BEFORE AND IMMACULATE! Must see this home to appreciate fully.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1907 Berryhill Road have any available units?
1907 Berryhill Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1907 Berryhill Road have?
Some of 1907 Berryhill Road's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1907 Berryhill Road currently offering any rent specials?
1907 Berryhill Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1907 Berryhill Road pet-friendly?
No, 1907 Berryhill Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1907 Berryhill Road offer parking?
Yes, 1907 Berryhill Road does offer parking.
Does 1907 Berryhill Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1907 Berryhill Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1907 Berryhill Road have a pool?
No, 1907 Berryhill Road does not have a pool.
Does 1907 Berryhill Road have accessible units?
No, 1907 Berryhill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1907 Berryhill Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1907 Berryhill Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Apartments at Quarterside
810 E 7th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Presley Oaks
4915 Misty Oaks Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
City Park View
1710 Piedmont Hills Pl
Charlotte, NC 28217
The Crossing at Quail Hollow
8850 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210
The Mill
11015 Education Way
Charlotte, NC 28262
Lodge at Mallard Creek
7815 Chelsea Jade Ln
Charlotte, NC 28269
District Flats at Summit and Church
1449 S Church St
Charlotte, NC 28203
Legacy 521 Apartments
15708 Greythorne Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte