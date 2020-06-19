1907 Berryhill Road

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Amazing 2 story, 4 bedrm, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage single family home only 1.5 miles from Uptown. Centrally located to Uptown, Southend, Bank of America Stadium, Wesley Heights and much more. Quick access to Hwy 85 & 77 - in the popular Bryant Park neighborhood. This beautiful like new home is ready for you to move in TODAY! Home is better than new with high end fixtures including hardwood floors through 1st floor, kitchen with upgraded cabinets, BRAND NEW S/S appliances, granite countertops with marble backsplash. BRAND NEW refrigerator and washer/dryer included. Separate formal Dining Room and Morning Room extension. The openness of the first floor is perfect for entertaining - Uptown living with suburban feel. Large Master BR w/oversized shower, dual sink vanity & garden tub. An add'l 3 rooms make great bedrooms or office. Rent includes lawn maintenance & trash. Utilities are tenant's responsibility. NEVER RENTED BEFORE AND IMMACULATE! Must see this home to appreciate fully.