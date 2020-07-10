All apartments in Charlotte
1867 Forest Side Lane

1867 Forest · No Longer Available
Location

1867 Forest, Charlotte, NC 28213
Newell

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Come enjoy the ease of townhome living! This adorable unit offer a comfortable living space you are sure to love! Laminate hardwoods run through much of the main. The open family room is punctuated by a cozy corner fireplace with decorative white mantle, while the adjoining dining area features upgraded lighting. The large kitchen features tons of storage and work space, including a center island, recessed lighting and all matching appliances! The master bedroom features vaulted ceilings and offers a walk-in closet and en suite bath with dual sink vanity. A spare bedroom and spare full bath finish the home. Outside, a cozy patio overlooking the trees is the perfect spot to enjoy the outdoors in comfort. Located in the University area, you will enjoy easy access to excellent shopping, dining, entertainment and recreation. Less than five minutes to UNCC! Enjoy even move excitement in the Concord Mills area only a short drive away. Easy access to I-485 and an easy commute to Uptown!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1867 Forest Side Lane have any available units?
1867 Forest Side Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1867 Forest Side Lane have?
Some of 1867 Forest Side Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1867 Forest Side Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1867 Forest Side Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1867 Forest Side Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1867 Forest Side Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1867 Forest Side Lane offer parking?
No, 1867 Forest Side Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1867 Forest Side Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1867 Forest Side Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1867 Forest Side Lane have a pool?
No, 1867 Forest Side Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1867 Forest Side Lane have accessible units?
No, 1867 Forest Side Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1867 Forest Side Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1867 Forest Side Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
