1867 Forest Side Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Come enjoy the ease of townhome living! This adorable unit offer a comfortable living space you are sure to love! Laminate hardwoods run through much of the main. The open family room is punctuated by a cozy corner fireplace with decorative white mantle, while the adjoining dining area features upgraded lighting. The large kitchen features tons of storage and work space, including a center island, recessed lighting and all matching appliances! The master bedroom features vaulted ceilings and offers a walk-in closet and en suite bath with dual sink vanity. A spare bedroom and spare full bath finish the home. Outside, a cozy patio overlooking the trees is the perfect spot to enjoy the outdoors in comfort. Located in the University area, you will enjoy easy access to excellent shopping, dining, entertainment and recreation. Less than five minutes to UNCC! Enjoy even move excitement in the Concord Mills area only a short drive away. Easy access to I-485 and an easy commute to Uptown!