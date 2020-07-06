All apartments in Charlotte
1863 J. Julien Apt H
Last updated October 2 2019 at 11:51 AM

1863 J. Julien Apt H

1863 J Julian Ln · No Longer Available
Location

1863 J Julian Ln, Charlotte, NC 28208
Enderly Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Completely Remodeled 2 Bedroom/2 Bath flat in Charlotte - 1863 J Julian Ln Apt H, Charlotte, NC 28208 is a completely remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath upstairs condo townhome for rent in the popular the Toddville Road area. The unit has new tile flooring throughout, a generous size master bedroom and bath, a fireplace, a sliding glass door and balcony. Great kitchen with lots of cabinets. The unit also comes with a new washer and dryer and also updates kitchen appliances. This unit is in outstanding shape and the rent is very reasonable for this area.Smoking is not permitted. Pets are not permitted. Unit is available October 1st, 2019. WARNING: This unit will rent very quickly!

To see this property do this, Here is what you do.
1. Please go to our website: spiclt.com
2. Go to properties, Lease Properties, then find your property youre interested in.
3. Fill out the application for the property. The link is at the bottom of the property page. Every adult living in the home must fill out an application. You can skip the payment part until after we show the property to you.
4. We will arrange for you to see the property after we receive your completed application.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5157488)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1863 J. Julien Apt H have any available units?
1863 J. Julien Apt H doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1863 J. Julien Apt H have?
Some of 1863 J. Julien Apt H's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1863 J. Julien Apt H currently offering any rent specials?
1863 J. Julien Apt H is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1863 J. Julien Apt H pet-friendly?
Yes, 1863 J. Julien Apt H is pet friendly.
Does 1863 J. Julien Apt H offer parking?
No, 1863 J. Julien Apt H does not offer parking.
Does 1863 J. Julien Apt H have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1863 J. Julien Apt H offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1863 J. Julien Apt H have a pool?
No, 1863 J. Julien Apt H does not have a pool.
Does 1863 J. Julien Apt H have accessible units?
No, 1863 J. Julien Apt H does not have accessible units.
Does 1863 J. Julien Apt H have units with dishwashers?
No, 1863 J. Julien Apt H does not have units with dishwashers.

