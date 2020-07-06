1863 J. Julien Apt H

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

Completely Remodeled 2 Bedroom/2 Bath flat in Charlotte - 1863 J Julian Ln Apt H, Charlotte, NC 28208 is a completely remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath upstairs condo townhome for rent in the popular the Toddville Road area. The unit has new tile flooring throughout, a generous size master bedroom and bath, a fireplace, a sliding glass door and balcony. Great kitchen with lots of cabinets. The unit also comes with a new washer and dryer and also updates kitchen appliances. This unit is in outstanding shape and the rent is very reasonable for this area.Smoking is not permitted. Pets are not permitted. Unit is available October 1st, 2019. WARNING: This unit will rent very quickly!



To see this property do this, Here is what you do.

1. Please go to our website: spiclt.com

2. Go to properties, Lease Properties, then find your property youre interested in.

3. Fill out the application for the property. The link is at the bottom of the property page. Every adult living in the home must fill out an application. You can skip the payment part until after we show the property to you.

4. We will arrange for you to see the property after we receive your completed application.



(RLNE5157488)