Amenities

Beautiful TownHome w/ 2 Car Attached Garage is Just 1.5 Mile From PANTHERS STADIUM. Warm & Inviting Big Open Floor Plan with Lots of Natural Light. Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops, and Hardwood Floors Throughout the Main Level. Large Master Bath has Double Sinks & Most Importantly DOUBLE WALK IN CLOSETS!!!! Enjoy Carefree Townhome Living In This Terrific New Neighborhood just 2 miles from TRADE and TRYON with all the shops and dining of Uptown Charlotte.