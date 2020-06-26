All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1832 Garibaldi Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1832 Garibaldi Avenue
Last updated July 1 2019 at 12:45 PM

1832 Garibaldi Avenue

1832 Garibaldi Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Ashley Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1832 Garibaldi Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28208
Ashley Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
air conditioning
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Ashley Park 2 Bedroom Home! - Check out this adorable 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Ashley Park! This home is located near several parks, shops, restaurants and grocery stores and close to the interstate for an easy commute! This home features beautiful wood flooring, new and bright exterior paint, and a nice yard to enjoy.

**Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.

**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2865069)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1832 Garibaldi Avenue have any available units?
1832 Garibaldi Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1832 Garibaldi Avenue have?
Some of 1832 Garibaldi Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1832 Garibaldi Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1832 Garibaldi Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1832 Garibaldi Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1832 Garibaldi Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1832 Garibaldi Avenue offer parking?
No, 1832 Garibaldi Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1832 Garibaldi Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1832 Garibaldi Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1832 Garibaldi Avenue have a pool?
No, 1832 Garibaldi Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1832 Garibaldi Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1832 Garibaldi Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1832 Garibaldi Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1832 Garibaldi Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

River Birch Apartments
8200 Riverbirch Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
The Bryce
4101 Double Creek Crossing Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Element Ballantyne
15711 Clems Creek Lane
Charlotte, NC 28277
Lennox SouthPark
4905 Ashley Park Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Enclave at Rivergate
12400 Toscana Way
Charlotte, NC 28273
Ashford Green
230 Barton Creek Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Crest Gateway
1015 W 6th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Promenade Park
11115 Shadow Grove Cir
Charlotte, NC 28277

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte