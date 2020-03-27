All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1823 Birch Heights Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1823 Birch Heights Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1823 Birch Heights Court

1823 Birch Heights Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Newell
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1823 Birch Heights Court, Charlotte, NC 28213
Newell

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful 2 Story Townhouse in Great Location!! Close to UNC Charlotte w/easy access to I-485. Don't miss this awesome opportunity

Directions:
North on Hwy 49, Right on Back Creek Church Road, Right on Hanberry, Right on Birch Heights, Turn Left ,house will be on Left.
Beautiful 2 Story Townhouse in Great Location!! Close to UNC Charlotte w/easy access to I-485. Don't miss this awesome opportunity

Directions: North on Hwy 49, Right on Back Creek Church Road, Right on Hanberry, Right on Birch Heights, Turn Left ,house will be on Left.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1823 Birch Heights Court have any available units?
1823 Birch Heights Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 1823 Birch Heights Court currently offering any rent specials?
1823 Birch Heights Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1823 Birch Heights Court pet-friendly?
No, 1823 Birch Heights Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1823 Birch Heights Court offer parking?
No, 1823 Birch Heights Court does not offer parking.
Does 1823 Birch Heights Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1823 Birch Heights Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1823 Birch Heights Court have a pool?
No, 1823 Birch Heights Court does not have a pool.
Does 1823 Birch Heights Court have accessible units?
No, 1823 Birch Heights Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1823 Birch Heights Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1823 Birch Heights Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1823 Birch Heights Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1823 Birch Heights Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Move Cross Country
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crest on Providence
7125 Providence Square Dr
Charlotte, NC 28270
Crossing at Reedy Creek
4400 John Penn Cir
Charlotte, NC 28215
Camden Grandview
309 E Morehead St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Highland Park at Northlake
7116 Finn Hall Ave
Charlotte, NC 28216
Element Uptown
355 W Martin Luther King Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28202
5115 Park Place
5115 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
Tryon Park at Rivergate
12620 Toscana Way
Charlotte, NC 28273
Enclave at Rivergate
12400 Toscana Way
Charlotte, NC 28273

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte