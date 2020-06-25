1812 Cochran Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Updated house in Plaza Midwood - Wonderful Plaza Midwood home is loaded with updates and includes hardwood floors. Enjoy the rocking chair front porch or the spacious patio complete with lots of enjoyable space and patio lighting!



Hardwood floors in entry, den and all three bedrooms. Updated kitchen with island, granite counter-tops, stainless appliances, and decorator lighting. Features a spacious master bedroom with a walk in closet as well.



The master bath will wow you! Over-sized tile shower, granite counter-tops, dual sinks, and cherry cabinetry. The hall bath is complete with shower, granite counter-top, and tile flooring.



Limit of 2 vehicles in driveway and no on street parking. Short walk to park in Plaza Midwood - great in town location. Fenced in yard and one small dog may be considered with pet fee.



(RLNE4765853)